Moynaguri sexual assault case: HC recommends probe by state police

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday recommended police investigation supervised by senior IPS officer as victim's father opposed CBI probe in connection with Moynaguri sexual assault case.



On February 28, a man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her home in Moynaguri. The accused fled after the victim raised an alarm.

While the deceased's family lodged a complaint, the accused was arrested and subsequently secured bail.

It is learnt that two men with their faces covered had come to the victim's house on April 13 and threatened her to withdraw the police complaint. The next day she set herself on fire and succumbed to her injuries in a state-run hospital.

Earlier, the family members of the girl demanded a CBI probe into the attempted crime.

However, the victim's father expressed his desire to not transfer the investigation to the CBI.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, interacted (during the lunch break) in person with the father of the deceased minor victim.

Recording in the order the disclosures made by the father of the deceased victim, the Court observed, "...when the victim was in the hospital, she had asked the father to ensure that the accused who has committed the crime must be punished.

The father has also disclosed that he does not understand what is meant by CBI..."

"He has been asked by local residents of the village that since the police is investigating the matter and arrests have been made then what is the need for investigation by the CBI. He has also stated that the brother of the accused is a leader of the ruling party but as the accused and two other persons have been arrested he has been asked not to go for a CBI investigation."