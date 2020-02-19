Moyna model sees great success as 19 districts come under ambit

Kolkata: The 'Moyna' model, which was conceptualised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to augment fish production in the state, has seen a great amount of success with 19 districts being covered under the scheme so far.



Under the 'Moyna' model, various districts have set a target of producing big fishes measuring around 12,000 kilogram per hectare land in a year. The model has been implemented in 19 districts covering an area of 180 hectares in 2019-20.

After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has laid enormous emphasis on the increase of fish production in the state though various schemes.

Following the Chief Minister's instruction, the state Fisheries department initiated a number of steps towards being self-reliant in fish production. Due to various measures, the department has been able to bring down the fish deficit in terms of consumption drastically.

During 2019-20, under the Jal Dharo Jal Bharo scheme, around 14,232 ponds with an area of 1,383 hectares have been excavated for the production of fishes. The Fisheries department has also distributed 300 lakh fingerlings along with 5,000 metric tonnes of fish feed among the farmers, completely free of cost.

As many as 35,000 farmers have been benefitted. What is more interesting is that the department has taken up fish cultivation in 21 abandoned opencast coal pits in West Burdwan. A multi-pronged way adopted by the Fisheries department has reduced the deficit in production in the state.

The state government has also been providing training among the women belonging to various self-help groups, on how to indulge in ornamental fishery.

In the current financial year, as many as 70 women have received assistance from the state Fisheries department on ornamental fishery, while 1,622 tribal fish farmers have also received assistance for producing Deshi Magur in small ponds.

Around 5,460 bicycles with insulated boxes and 1,433 nets and pots were distributed among poor fishermen and 290 tribal fishermen were given financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for constructing houses in the current financial year so far.

This apart, around 8,500 old fishermen were provided with monthly pension of Rs 1,000 by the state government under the social sector scheme.