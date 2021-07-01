'Moving court on appnt of teachers affects their future'

Kolkata: Reacting sharply to the development in which the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment process of 14,500 teachers for upper primary schools, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a section of people are playing with the future of students and youths as they move Court whenever steps are taken towards recruitment.



Giving a hint of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it, Banerjee said: "Some political leaders now turned to "Court Babu". I respect the Court. There are some political leaders behind it. They are jealous of the state's development. They are indifferent to the situation these job aspirants are passing through".

"I would request the Court to take the matter related to the future of students and youths into consideration. I noticed one thing that whenever there is possibility of any recruitment in the state, a section of people moves Court. Is it a right approach on part of such people? Are they not playing with the future of our students," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister had announced recruitment of around 24,000 teachers in primary and upper primary levels and all process had also begun accordingly.

On Wednesday, she further said: "They are not getting recruited for the past 3 to 4 years. I never give importance as to who is getting the job, whether it is some A, B or C. Atleast 35,000 boys and girls will be getting employment. Everything was prepared. All of a sudden a case gets filed. The Court had cancelled a list containing names of some job aspirants. Some from the same list have moved Court and filed a case." She directed Principal Secretary of the School Education department Manish Jain to personally submit the facts before the Court during hearing.

The High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment process of 14,500 teachers initiated by the School Service Commission for upper primary schools in West Bengal. Hearing a petition alleging that prescribed rules were not followed in conducting the appointment process, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the interim stay on the process for which a list of candidates to be interviewed was published by the Education department. The stay will be in force till further orders, the court directed.