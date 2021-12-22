Moving bus catches fire in Naihati; none injured

KOLKATA: Fire broke out in a moving bus in Naihati on Monday night.The driver and the helper of the bus jumped out of the bus to save themselves.



According to sources, a bus without passengers was moving towards Barrackpore from Kalyani. Near Ghoshpara in Naihati driver suddenly saw smoke coming out from the engine. Before he could stop the bus flames were seen.

The driver somehow managed to stop the bus and jumped out of his cabin while the helper who was sitting behind jumped out of the door.

Meanwhile, the incident was witnessed by a security person of a local shop who informed police. Subsequently fire brigade was informed. Two fire tenders doused the flames after almost three hours. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.