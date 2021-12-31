Movement of heavy goods vehicles restricted on Sampriti Flyover

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles and large trucks on Sampriti Flyover that connects Batanagar in South 24-Parganas with Zinzira Bazaar. The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over a number of accidents taking place on the flyover in the recent past at the administrative meeting at Gangasagar on December 29.



"The restrictions have come in place from Thursday late night. Petrol tankers and heavy goods trucks will not be allowed. KMDA has already come out with a notification and the police administration is taking measures so that the order is implemented," Dulal Das, chairman of Maheshtala Municipality said.

Das had flagged off the issue of a number of accidents taking place on the 7 km long flyover. A family of three, including a 10-year old boy, died in a road accident on the flyover last Friday. A tourist bus collided with two motorcycles on the flyover. Commuters on one of the two bikes died and the other was injured.

The Sampriti flyover that was inaugurated by Banerjee in January 2019 is the first in the city to be built on PPP mode. The Centre has given 35 percent of the cost since this is a JNNURM project and the rest has been borne by the consortium of RiverBank Holdings and its joint venture partner L&T Dabriwala.

The flyover reduces the travel time from Batanagar to Taratala to a little more than 10 minutes from half-an-hour.