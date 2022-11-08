Movement of cargo through B'desh: Kolkata Port completes 4 trial runs

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) has completed four trial runs of movement of goods to the north-east region by using Chattogram and Mongla Ports in Bangladesh.



SMPK expects that normal movement of cargo to the eastern and north eastern states through Bangladesh will start in less than a year's time.

"We had started the trial run from July with the Centre giving us the mandate of December for four such runs. However, we have already completed the same. There are certain issues related to custom protocol, stakeholders' awareness and the development of road infrastructure in some places which need to be addressed,"R.S Rajhans, Traffic Manager of SMPK said.

We are hopeful of starting regular cargo movement to north-east via this route in six months to one year," R.S Rajhans, Traffic Manager of SMPK said.

Samrat Rahi, Deputy Chairman SMP, Kolkata said that the trial movement of Indian cargo, originating from Bengal via Chattogram Port &

Mongla Port with final destinations to Tripura, Assam & Meghalaya has been successfully carried out and cargo is delivered to customers in North-East India.

"The return movement from Tamabil to Chittagong has been completed today (Monday) well ahead of the set timeline," he added.

The train runs involved Mongla to Tamabil, Tamabil-Chittagong, Chittagong to Sheola and Mongla to Bibirbazar

For India, in particular, transit and transhipment across Bangladesh is important, as it is expected to boost the economy of India's northeast region.

Highlighting the significance of the new route, a senior official of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) said that expenditure and the time of export-import of cargo to the north-east and vice-versa will come down to a reasonable extent with the opening up of this route.