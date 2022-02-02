MoU inked for beautification of Rabindra Sarobar

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation (WBSFPHDCL) department on Tuesday for a comprehensive beautification and greening of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar.



During the MoU signing event, Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister—who is also the Chairman of KMDA—along with Subrata Saha, WBSFPHDCL minister were present at the conference room of Nagarayan Bhavan in Salt Lake.

Both KMDA and WBSFPHDCL with concurrence of the other respective departments will work for the development of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhash Sarobar, including landscaping, setting up of nurseries and a counter to sell horticulture products. This step has been taken to conserve the biodiversity of the lakes in a scientific manner. It would also attract more people and spread awareness on environmental issues. KMDA is also mulling to create 16 specific zones with a variety of plants on the bank of Rabindra Sarobar, including a medicinal garden, a sapling zone, a state fruit zone, a state tree zone, panchabati zone, Dye Garden etc. Earlier, Bhattacharya had said: "It will be a comprehensive beautification project and the period of the MoU will be valid for 7 years."

A seven member sub-committee has already been formed by the KMDA, which is being headed by Professor Krishnendu Acharya of the Botany department of Calcutta University.