Motorcyclist killed in road accident in city

Kolkata: A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday after his head hit the road when the motorbike he was riding fell into a pothole in Baghajatin area in the southern part of the city, police said.

The incident occurred at 1.45 am when Prabir Das was returning home from work, a police officer said.

"Das' helmet had come off probably due to a jerk caused by the motorbike hitting the pothole near Baghajatin rail gate under Survey Park police station limits," the officer said.

A few other motorcyclists, who passed through the area sometime after the incident, informed the police, he said.

Das was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Close-circuit cameras in the area are being scrutinised, he added.