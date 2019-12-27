Motorcyclist killed in road accident in city
Kolkata: A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday after his head hit the road when the motorbike he was riding fell into a pothole in Baghajatin area in the southern part of the city, police said.
The incident occurred at 1.45 am when Prabir Das was returning home from work, a police officer said.
"Das' helmet had come off probably due to a jerk caused by the motorbike hitting the pothole near Baghajatin rail gate under Survey Park police station limits," the officer said.
A few other motorcyclists, who passed through the area sometime after the incident, informed the police, he said.
Das was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
Close-circuit cameras in the area are being scrutinised, he added.
