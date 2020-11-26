Motorbike taxi rider held for molesting woman

Kolkata: A motorbike taxi rider was arrested late on Tuesday night for allegedly molesting and stalking a woman, who had hired the vehicle. According to police, the social media cell of Kolkata Police received an e-mail from a woman who alleged that on Sunday around 9 pm she was molested.



The complainant claimed that she had booked the mobile application-based motorbike taxi to reach her home in Garfa area from Desi Lane in Alipore. Thereafter, a rider—identified as Aslam Hossain alias Sonu of Haridevpur, arrived. After the ride started, the accused allegedly started asking her uncomfortable questions. Though the woman warned him, the accused apparently didn't stop and made lewd remarks.

Later, he dropped the woman at Gangulypukur area—a stoppage ahead of her actual destination. Having no other means, she walked back home. After returning home, she complained about the rider to the bike taxi aggregator, Rapido's customer care.

The e-mail was forwarded to Garfa police station. Later, a sub inspector of Garfa police station went to the woman's residence and asked her to lodge a formal complaint.

After she submitted a written complaint, a case was registered on charges of sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

During the probe, police tracked down Hossain at his Haridevpur home and arrested him.