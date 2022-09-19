Motion against 'excesses by ED, CBI' to be brought at Assembly today

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will move a motion condemning the alleged 'excesses' by the central investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of TMC, will speak in favour of the motion.



This is perhaps the first time when a political party has brought a proposal of deliberating on the issue alleging that the central government has been unleashing the central agencies for political vendetta.

The decision to move the motion was taken at a working committee meeting of the assembly last Monday, which was attended by several ministers and MLAs of the ruling party in presence of Speaker Biman Banerjee and the Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee.

Members of both the treasury benches and the opposition are expected to participate in the discussion.TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee as well as the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have been time and again vocal about the centre's using the central agencies to create an atmosphere of tension and fear . The latter have reached the residences of people at odd hours.

A senior TMC legislator alleged that the BJP ruled government at the centre is also making the Election Commission act at its behest. "They are trying to topple the governments ruled by the Opposition in different states by using the Election Commission. This has prompted us to table a motion condemning the matter," he added. The BJP legislators are expected to allege the excesses of the state police.