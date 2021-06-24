Mothers of children below 12 yrs to be vaccinated on priority

Kolkata: Giving utmost importance to save lives of people in case Covid third wave hits the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a special inoculation drive on a priority basis for mothers of children below 12 years.



Banerjee's announcement comes when the state's desperate efforts in the first 52 days of forming the government for the third consecutive term has brought down the Covid positivity rate to 3.61 percent. It was 3.43 percent on the day of the first phase of the Assembly polls and it went up to 33 percent "due to the staggering eight-phase election".

At the same time, a series of decisions have been taken to combat the possible third wave of the pandemic in the high-level meeting chaired by Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday while reviewing the state's present Covid situation and preparations to ensure the safety of people in the near future.

The Chief Minister has also stated that she would be writing to the Centre to take immediate steps as students, who have taken Covaxin, cannot fly abroad for their studies. "If needed, the Centre must take up the issue with the World Health Organisation. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild that caused all these problems," Banerjee said.

In connection with the inoculation drive in the state, Banerjee said: "It is important to ensure vaccination of mothers as infants are dependent on them. So, we have decided to take up an inoculation drive to ensure vaccination of mothers of children below 12 years on a priority basis." She also stated that the vaccination in Bengal, with high population density, is remarkable as already 2 crore people – including 33 lakh superspreaders — have been inoculated. "At present 3 lakh people get vaccinated every day. It will go up to 4 lakh. Another 70 lakh people will get vaccinated by July taking the number to nearly 3 crore," Banerjee said after hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that his new policy has adversely affected the normal flow of vaccines for 10 to 15 days.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, who also attended the meeting, said 1,300 paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 350 Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) will be operationalised besides adding 10,000 general dedicated beds in state-run hospitals for treatment of paediatric and female patients in case the third wave comes.

A plan of action has also been prepared to further improve the paediatric care system besides ensuring adequate ventilators and other related equipment and supply of oxygen.

It needs mention that the state government has already constituted a 10-member expert committee to combat the third wave. There are around 250 containment and micro-containment zones, he said.

"We had requested them (Election Commission) to merge a few phases to avoid a surge in Covid cases. But our repeated requests fell on deaf ears. However, now, we have brought down the Covid positivity rate to 3 percent. In most districts, the number of Covid cases is less than 100. It is comparatively higher in Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Bankura. The situation will be further brought under control in the next 10 days," Banerjee added.