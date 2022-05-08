Mother's Day: Cops turn messengers for children staying away from home

kolkata: In a unique manner West Bengal Police is delivering Mothers' Day messages and gifts on behalf of their sons and daughters, who stay away from her or are not present at home due to some reasons.



According to the state police authorities, if any persons' mother stays under the state police jurisdiction, then they will contact her and hand over sweets and gifts.

West Bengal Police on Sunday morning tweeted, "want to say this to your mother on Mothers Day but aren't with her or can't contact? We can try to help If she is in areas under West Bengal Police DM us

her contact details. We will convey your love to her. She's the origin and epitome of safety! We owe it to her too Mothers Day."

After the tweet got shared, several people appreciated the efforts of the state police and thanked the entire police unit. Later on Sunday afternoon, in another tweet, West Bengal Police informed that Tarak Mahanty is the first person whose mother was handed over sweets and a gift in Purulia.

The tweet read, "Tarak Mahanty was the first to request us a surprise wish for his mother and

Purulia Police tried to convey it the fastest Sumitra Ma's smile was precious and her blessing for us priceless.

Thank you for making us a part of your MothersDay Moments. Mothers Day WBP Blessed To Serve."