Mother of Sonarpur murder case accused in cop net

Kolkata: Mother of the accused youth in Sonarpur double murder has been arrested on Sunday.



On Saturday morning, Basudeb Ganguly and his foster daughter Sumita Pandit were found murdered at his house. It is alleged that Sumita's husband Ramesh Pandit killed both of them using broken glass bottles and some other sharp

weapon.

Police came to know from the locals that Ramesh and his mother used to torture Sumita and her father. While probing the case, police interrogated Ramesh's mother Anjali Pandit who was staying for the past two months at Ganguly's house.

During interrogation cops found several ambiguities in her statement. Later she was arrested on Sunday and the child of Sumita aged about three-and-a-half-years was sent to a home. Police are trying to locate Ramesh who is still evading arrest.

According to locals, on Saturday morning a woman who was picking up flowers when she saw from the window that Sumita Pandit, foster daughter of Basudeb Ganguly was lying in a pool of blood. Immediately she informed her

neighbours.

After they went inside the home, Ganguly was also lying dead inside his room. For the past few months, as was alleged, the duo was reportedly torturing Sumita and Ganguly regularly. The child reportedly told the police that Ramesh had killed her mother and grandfather and fled after changing the garments with blood stains in the bathroom.