Mother of 3-yr-old and her lover get death penalty for killing baby

KOLKATA: A fast-track court in Puruliya has awarded death sentence to two, including the mother of a three-year-old girl child, for killing the baby by piercing several needles into her body.



According to sources, Mangala Goswami, who was the mother of the child, had an affair with a man identified as Sanatan Thakur after her husband left.

As her child was obstructing the woman to continue with the affair, she along with Thakur planned to kill the girl by sexual and physical torture. The duo was held guilty on Friday.

The concerned magistrate mentioned that even as mother's lap is considered to be the safest place for a child, Goswami had tortured her own daughter and even allowed her lover to do the same in order to kill the child.

The incident took place during July 2017 after Goswami took her daughter to Deben Mahato hospital for cough and cold related issues. While examining the doctor found bruise marks and injury marks on the child's body.

After doing an x-ray, medical practitioners found seven needles were pierced inside the girl's body.

Police and child line were informed by the hospital authority following which a case was registered against Thakur for sexual assault, attempt to murder, rape and other aallegations.

Later Goswami was found involved also. Thakur and Goswami were arrested. Meanwhile, the child was shifted to SSKM hospital where she underwent a major surgery but failed to survive.