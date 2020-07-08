Mother jumps off footbridge with 2 infants

Darjeeling: A 30-year-old woman accompanied by her two daughters aged 2 and 5 years jumped off a footbridge on the railway tracks following the death of her husband from Covid-19 in Siliguri.

The incident occurred at Nivedita Road, Siliguri. With news of the death of her 38 -year-old husband on Tuesday, Sima Mahato slipped away from the residence accompanied by her two daughters.

At around 11:30 am the trio jumped off the footbridge of platform number 3 of NJP Railway Station. They were immediately rushed to a private nursing home at Matigarah and from there referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

"They are admitted in the surgical isolation ward. We have spoken to the Super who stated that the condition of the three is critical," said Suk Prakash Roy, Chairman, Primary Teachers' Council.

The deceased was a teacher of a primary school in Kharibari.