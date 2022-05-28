Mother & daughter found dead in flat, cops recover suicide note

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of two women in Salt Lake on Friday morning. Police have recovered a suicide note, Rs 20,000 and Aadhaar cards of the two women from their flat.



According to sources, Suparna Ghosh (55) and her daughter Sneha Ghosh (30) lived at their flat located in CD-174 of Salt Lake.

Suparna's husband Snehangshu Ghosh died due to illness on April 26. Since then, Suparna and Sneha stopped communicating with their neighbours and relatives. Sneha used to stay with her parents since she got divorced around a year ago.

On Friday morning, their neighbours saw water coming out from their flat on the third floor of the apartment building. When they rang the doorbell and knocked on the door, none responded.

Suspecting something unusual, they informed the Bidhannagar North police station. Police a few moments later went to the spot and broke the door in order to gain access to the flat.

After entering the flat, it was found that Suparna was lying on the floor while Sneha was lying on the bed. Both of them were declared brought dead after they were rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital.

During search of the flat, cops found Suparna and Sneha's Aadhaar cards, and a suicide note in front of a picture of Snehangshu along with Rs 20,000. In the note, they had thanked their neighbours for their cooperation.

Suparna had also mentioned that the money they are leaving behind along with the Aadhaar cards is for the expenses for their cremation and subsequent rituals. Cops suspect that they have consumed poison to commit suicide. Police also came to know that Suparna had asked their domestic help not to come for the next ten days starting from Friday as they will

go somewhere.