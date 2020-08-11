Mother arrested for killing her 3-day-old girl child

Kolkata: In a twist to the gruesome murder case where a three-day-old girl child was allegedly killed by her mother, police investigation revealed that facing acute financial crisis, the woman killed her baby.



In this connection the mother of the infant was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering her three-day- old girl child on February 5 this year.

According to sources, on February 5, the three-day-old girl child of Provas Barui and Sonia Barui was found dead inside their home.

During initial investigation the mother of the child told the police that while sleeping her hand accidentally fell on the face of the newborn and she died.

After the autopsy examination it was found that the baby was strangled to death and there were several scratch marks on the child's body.

When Sonia was interrogated again, she reportedly told the police that her one-and-a half-year-old child was in the room when the baby died.

Suspecting the boy has involvement, she tried to save him by claiming the incident as an accident.

After Sonia changed her statement, cops suspected that Provas might have killed the newborn as it was a girl

child.

While police were probing the case, lockdown was implemented from March. During the lockdown period several police personnel of Anandapur police station had gotten infected with COVID-19. Consequently the investigation had stopped for a while.

After the unlock phase started, police restarted the probe again and got in touch with the autopsy surgeon.

In the final autopsy report, the surgeon mentioned that the newborn has been killed by strangulation.

Following confirmation of the autopsy surgeon, police on Monday detained Sonia and brought her to the police station.

There she was grilled for a few hours. Finally she broke down and confessed that she had killed the baby.

She further told the police that as Provas had an extramarital affair and he did not give sufficient money to her to run the family, Sonia was facing difficulties to cope up with daily expenses.

She was in fear about how she would bring up her two children and thus decided to kill the newborn.

Following her statement, cops arrested Sonia.

However, police are not believing her statement completely as there may be some other aspects which she might be hiding.