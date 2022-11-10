Mother and child hub at Canning: 94 posts created

KOLKATA: State Health department has created 94 posts, including general duty medical officers, nursing staff and other health workers at the Mother & Child Hub (MCH) coming up at Canning Sub-divisional hospital of South 24-Parganas.



The department has already given approval for the procurement of various equipment which will be installed at the Mother & Child Hub. Once the MCH is set up, it will cater to a large number of patients from different parts of South 24-Parganas.

There will be a total 12 general duty medical officers and 40 nursing personnel as of now. Considering various aspects, the Health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail best quality treatment in various sub-divisional hospitals in the districts.

The Canning Sub-divisional Hospital has already been given a major facelift.

State government has sanctioned funds in favour of West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Ltd

(WBMSCL) for procurement of an Ultrasound machine. Three syringe pumps are also coming up.

Many more Mother and Child Hubs are coming up with modern facilities, as a result of which the patients will be able to avail various health services under one roof.