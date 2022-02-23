'Most villagers eager to give land for Deocha Pachami'

KOLKATA: Despite alleged attempts being made by a group of people to stall the mega Deocha Pachami coal mining project worth Rs 35,000 crore at Birbhum, villagers have come out in support of the project. Desperately looking for change in the industrial scenario of the state, the residents in this cluster of villages have been regularly staging rallies and processions in support of the project.



Sunil Soren, Trinamool Congress-backed Adivasi leader, said: "Most of the villagers are eager to give their land for the project, but a section of trade union leaders led by Dipankar Chakraborty, general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Birbhum district unit is trying to instigate villagers and not allowing the project. Even a clash took place between TMC-backed Adivasi leaders, who are in favour of industrialization, and villagers led by Left-backed trade unions, who are opposing the project at Deoanganj in Birbhum."

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a new compensation package for those villagers, who would be evicted because of the project. The decision has been welcomed by the Adivasi group.

Sukumar Saha, a willing land owner of Deoanganj village in Birbhum, said: "We have heard about the new compensation package as declared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we are eager to provide our land for the project. We have also organised a protest rally demanding the project to be set up at Deoanganj in Birbhum. Although clashes took place between pro-industrialisation group of villagers and anti-industrialisation group, but we will continue to voice our protest in support of industrialisation."

Minister for fisheries, Chandranath Sinha, said: "With the announcement of the project, there was tension among few villagers regarding who would be evicted for the project. But after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the new compensation package, there was noproblem with the villagers as it was made clear by Banerjee that there won't be any forcible acquisition. We are coordinating with every villager so that no one is deprived or misinterpreted by any union leader."

According to state government officials, around 21,000 people, including 3,601 Scheduled Cast(SC) and 9,314 Scheduled Tribe(ST) people reside in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area. The block has an estimated 2,102 million tonnes of coal.

Banerjee said earlier that the project required an investment of Rs 12,000-15,000 crore and would supply coal for the next 100 years. The state has also set up a committee under the Chief Secretary to monitor the project.

The state government is investing around Rs 35,000 crore in this project, which spans over 3.04 lakh acre. Of the 3.04 lakh acre, around 1 lakh acre makes for government-owned land.