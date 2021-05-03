Most TMC celebrity candidates lead, only a few BJP stars shine

KOLKATA: Majority of the celebrity candidates fielded by Trinamool Congress (TMC) are leading in the Assembly elections, while only a few celebrity candidates of BJP managed to hold on.



Among the 12 celebrity candidates of Trinamool Congress, nine of them were leading by a good number of votes till the time of filing of this report. Film director Raj Chakraborty, who is fighting against BJP candidate Chandramani Shukla, is leading. Famous singer, Aditi Munshi, who fought against BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency is leading by around 25,000 votes. Kanchan Mullick contested from the Uttarpara seat and was also leading. Actor June Maliah contested from the Medinipur Assembly constituency and was leading by more than 20,000 votes.

However, only three of the celebrity candidates of TMC were trailing against their opponents. Koushani Mukherjee contested from Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency against BJP candidate Mukul Roy but failed to take the lead. Trinamool Congress candidates of Asansol Dakshin and Bankura, Sayani Ghosh and Sayantika Banerjee have also failed to cross their opponents.

While the majority of the celebrity candidates of Trinamool Congress are waiting for the formal announcement of winning, only two such candidates of BJP out of 10 people have managed to take the lead. Actor Hiran, who fought from the Kharagpur Sadar seat, has defeated his opponent Pradip Sarkar of Trinamool Congress by 3771 votes.

Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul contested from the Asansol Dakshin and was leading against Saayoni Ghosh.

Actor Yash Dasgupta was defeated by more than 40000 votes at the Chanditala Assembly constituency.

Another celebrity candidate of BJP, Rudranil Ghosh, who defected from the Trinamool Congress, had contested from Bhowanipore constituency and lost by 28,000 votes to Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.