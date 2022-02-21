Most North & South Bengal dists to get rains on Feb 23

kolkata: Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a fresh clash between the western disturbances and easterly wind, which will cause rainfall in most of the south and north Bengal districts on Thursday. "There may be light to moderate rainfall in south Bengal districts and also in the western parts of the state on Thursday. The districts like Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda will also receive rainfall. There may be scattered rainfall in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Bankura, Purulia, and West Burdwan. Hooghly and Nadia are also expected to receive some rainfall on that day," a weather official said.



A fresh western disturbance is entering the northwest part of India on Monday night as a result there may be snowfall in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh. People in the city and other south Bengal districts woke up to a thick foggy morning on Monday. In some areas, the visibility remained around 50 meter. Train and ferry services and also the flight operations from the Kolkata airport had been affected due to dense fog in the morning. Fog disappeared as the day progressed.

The city dwellers are still experiencing cold weather even after the MeT office a couple of days ago asserted that the end of winter cold was near. The sky will, however, remain clear in the city and various south Bengal districts till Wednesday. The temperature in the city and various other south Bengal districts dropped on Saturday and Sunday due to a low trough that caused a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. Temperature on Monday has, however, gone up by a few notches. The lowest temperature in the city will hover around 18-19 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata stood at 15.7 on Sunday which was 3 degrees below normal. A low pressure has formed over Jharkhand. It rose up to 18 degree Celsius on Monday. The highest temperature may remain around 26 to 28 degree Celsius. Bengal has been witnessing fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession and it is causing infections among the people.