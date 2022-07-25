Most dists, including city, to receive heavy rains today
kolkata: Heavy rainfall is expected in some districts of the state on Monday. Residents of the coastal areas have been advised to be careful.
Different parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rain over the past few days. The weather office stated that rainfall is slated to increase from Monday.
Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar of the state on Monday. Out of these, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore are coastal districts.
Even though monsoon has made its entry in Bengal, south Bengal is still deprived of rain this year.
Going by the statistics, Bengal had 40 per cent deficient in rain till June. This figure has increased to 50 per cent in July.
The weather for Kolkata and neighborhoods will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershower on Monday.
Maximum and Minimum Temperatures most likely will be around 32°C and 26°C respectively.
The maximum and minimum temperatures were around 30°C and 26°C respectively on Sunday.
