'Most dengue cases found in wards with dilapidated bldgs'

KOLKATA: Most of the dengue cases have been detected in the wards having dilapidated buildings, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday, adding that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken every step to check the spread of the disease.



He said in many dilapidated buildings, rain water has accumulated on the roof. The stagnant water serves as the breeding ground for the dengue carrying mosquitoes.

Hakim sought the co-operation of the people and said their active participation was required to fight against the disease. "Not merely awareness, but active participation of the people is required. If people can guarantee that their houses are clean and the containers to store water are cleaned once in a week, be rest assured that 50 per cent of the dengue cases will reduce," he said.

He said in ward 82 health workers and local club members will visit every household urging people to follow the do's and don'ts strictly. Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said from January 1 to August 14, about 352 dengue cases have been detected in the city. Ghosh will visit the boroughs and hold meetings with the senior officials and health workers there. The KMC has identified 13 wards where 5 or more people have been afflicted with dengue.These wards are 6, 26, 53, 59, 69, 74, 82, 83, 93, 94, 112, 117 and 121. The civic authorities have identified the roads, where special drives are being carried out. These roads include Dilerjung Road in Borough I in North Kolkata; Ramesh Dutta Street in Borough IV in North Kolkata; Taltala Library Road in Borough VI in Central Kolkata; Aheripukur Road, Kali Temple Road and Gurupada Halder Road in Borough VIII in South Kolkata and Govindapur Colony and Rahim Ostadar Road in Borough 10 in South Kolkata.

Debashis Biswas, OSD and Chief Vector Control Officer of KMC said because of global warming the breeding season of the Aedes Agypti mosquitoes has changed. He said

these mosquitoes are small container breeders and so cleaning of the water containers is

a must. Meanwhile, New

Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) held a three-day fever clinic from August 13 to 15. Around 50 people visited the clinic and one was found to be suffering from dengue.