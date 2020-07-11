Most city schools register nearly 100% pass rate in ICSE, ISC

Kolkata: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, declared the results of ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 exams on Friday, in which students from Bengal fared extremely well.



Out of a total of 37,258 candidates, 36,920 students have been successful in clearing ICSE while 24,453 candidates out of 25,058 have successfully scored in the ISC examinations.

Congratulating the students of both ISCE and ISC examinations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Congratulations to the batch of 2020 ICSE and ISC students successful this year. May the trauma you faced serve as a lesson for further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true."

Most schools in the city registered 100 per cent success rate. 382 schools in the state presented candidates for ICSE while 270 had candidates appearing for ISC. In ICSE the number of boys who appeared was 20,783 while the number of girls were 16,475.

In ISC, the number of boys and girls who appeared were 13,800 and 11,258 respectively.

In Rammohan Mission High School, 98 students scored above 90 per cent marks with Saransh Taunk securing the highest with 98.4 per cent in ICSE. In ISC, 19 students bagged above 90 per cent with Raina Santua topping with 97 per cent.

Central Modern School, Baranagar registered a pass percentage of 100 per cent with Rajanya Sarkar bagging 98.5 per cent marks.

Adamas International School also registered 100 per cent pass percentage with Ritabrata Chakraborty scoring 99.5 per cent in Humanities in ISC. In ICSE, Pritha Roy topped with 98.8 per cent marks.