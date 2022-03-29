Mosquito larvae found in New Town housing complexes: Notices served to management

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has served notices to the management of housing complexes where mosquito larvae had been found and threatened to take punitive action if steps were not taken to clean them.

The notices have been put up in places that are visible to all the residents so that they can urge the management to take early action.

NKDA has set up 16 teams each being headed by a senior officer to carry out vector control drives. Of these teams, 10 teams will conduct drives in housing complexes and six at the canals.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all the corporations, municipalities and autonomous bodies to carry out anti larvae drives seriously. During the drives at the housing complexes NKDA teams found mosquito larvae at the basement of six housing complexes. Accumulated water which serve as the breeding ground of the mosquitoes were found on the basement.

Accordingly, notices were served on Monday threatening punitive action. A city based Entomologist said to make anti larvae drives successful there should be cooperation between the officials of the agencies and local people.

Water containers should be cleaned once in a week along with flower vase.