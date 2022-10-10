Mosquito larvae carrying dengue germs found in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Amid rising cases of dengue in the state, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has found larvae of mosquitoes carrying dengue causing pathogens in the rain water accumulated at the base of arum and banana plants. The civic body has urged people to cut down such plants to prevent spread of the disease.



KMC teams found mosquito larvae carrying dengue causing germs in the accumulated water at the axils of arum and banana plants in boroughs XI, XII, XIII, IV on Monday. In ward 115, mosquito larvae were found in the accumulated rain water gathered at the base of the arum and banana plants.

The civic authorities have asked people to fell the plants and remove them. "We seek cooperation of local people to check the spread of dengue,"saidDebashis Biswas, OSD and Chief Vector Control Officer.

Meanwhile, the KMC has been conducting special cleanliness drives at the Puja pandals, where dismantling work is underway.

The accumulated rainwater in used tea cups and bamboos are potential mosquito-breeding ground.

The conservancy and health workers of South DumDum Municipality broke the locks of deserted and insecure buildings to conduct cleanliness drives to check the spread of dengue.

About forty three people have been afflicted with the disease in 35 wards of the municipality. Of these, 24 have been admitted to the hospitals. Cleanliness drives were conducted at Jogipara and Bapuji Colony on Monday.

Senior officials of the municipality said the deserted and insecure houses pose a serious threat as the cleaning operation could not be conducted there.

On Monday, the civic employees broke open the locks in five dilapidated and abandoned houses and carried out cleaning operation. The police was present when the lock was broken.