Mortal remains of martyred soldier arrives

Darjeeling: The mortal remains of Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar arrived at the Bagdogra Airport, Siliguri, on Thursday. He, along with Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath, were martyred in the Naushera sector of Kashmir on January 1.

The body arrived by a special Army flight at around 4:45 pm on Thursday. It is being kept at the Army mortuary. The last rites will be performed at the Army Cremation ground at Bengdubi on Friday. The ceremony will start at 9 am.

Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar, aged 25 years, belonged to Rip village of Gorkha district, Nepal, and is survived by his wife. He was serving in the 6/8 GR.