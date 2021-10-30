More than 9L doses administered in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Friday administered around 9,73,151 doses, taking the cumulative doses to 7,63,85,841 so far till Friday.



State Health department will further accelerate the pace of vaccinnation drive with around 34 lakh doses of Covishield arrived on Thursday. State has received around 1.22 lakh doses in this month so far.

Around 5.45 crore first doses were administered while around 2.08 crore people received second doses so far.

Nearly, around 8-10 lakh people are being vaccinated everyday on an average basis across the state.

The number of vaccination had slightly dropped during the Puja days. State Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive in their respective areas.

They have been asked to give priority to the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

Around 3,727 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Thursday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 4,974 till Friday.