More than 9.51 crore doses cumulatively given so far

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 9.51 crore doses on the people so far since the immunisation drive began in the state.



State has so far administered around 6.37 first doses and around 3.13 crore second doses.

Around 4,52,370 doses of Covid vaccines were administered across the state on Monday.

State Health department has already asked various districts to ramp up Covid vaccinnation.

The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

Union Health ministry has already issued revised guidelines and international travel advisories.

State Health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.

Due to relentless campaigns carried out by the health department to alert people in the districts, the number of overdue vaccination cases dropped in the past couple of weeks.

ASHA workers have been deployed in the districts to carry out a survey and identify those who are yet to receive the second jab after the due date is over.

State has given priority to rural vaccinations. Incidentally around 1,903 common vaccination centres were

operational in the state on Monday and 5,781 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.