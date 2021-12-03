More than 9.32 cr doses cumulatively given so far

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered around 9.32 crore doses on the people so far.



In the past week, around 50 lakh people were vaccinated in the state. State has so far administered around 6.35 first doses and around 3 crore second doses. Around 5,42,275 doses of Covid vaccines were administered across the state on Thursday.

State Health department has already asked various districts to ramp up Covid vaccinnation. The Centre had also urged all the states including Bengal to increase the daily vaccinations. The Centre on Tuesday also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

Union Health Ministry has already issued revised guidelines and international travel advisories. As per the Union Health Minister, India has not so far reported any cases of Omicron till Wednesday. State health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain that was found in various countries.

Many people in the state were reluctant to get the second jab even after their due dates were over. Due to relentless campaigns carried out by the health department to alert people in the districts, the number of overdue vaccination cases dropped in the past couple of weeks.

ASHA workers have been deployed in the districts to carry out a survey and identify those who are yet to receive the second jab after the due date is over. All the civic bodies have been asked to undertake massive awareness drives, put up banners and festoons at various locations to make people aware how important it is to complete double dose vaccination.

State has given priority to rural vaccinnations. State has set a target to complete first dose vaccination within the next two weeks. Out of 10 crore population around 7 crore people are above the age of 18.

Incidentally around 4,232 common vaccination centers were operational in the state on Thursday and 5,745 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

The second dose of Covaxine was due in the case of 2.50 people till the end of last week while around 24 lakh people have received their first Covishield dose but yet to receive their second jab. In such cases their due dates are not over.