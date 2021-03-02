More than 85.13L got Swasthya Sathi cards from Duare Sarkar camps: Min





Kolkata: More than 85.13 lakh people got Swasthya Sathi card only from Duare Sarkar camps, said veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee, slamming the BJP for its aspersion that Duare Sarkar and Parae Samadhan were introduced keeping in mind the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday afternoon, Mukherjee—who was the youngest member in Siddhartha Shankar ray's cabinet in 1972—said: "Never in the country such had an initiative (Duare Sarkar) been undertaken by any state government." He maintained that both these initiatives would be followed globally.

"As BJP has no agenda, the party is continuously criticising the initiative without understanding them. Even, the World Bank and UNICEF have praised the initiative taken up by Mamata Banerjee," Mukherjee added.

The leader also took a dig at the alliance of Congress and Left Parties in the state. Referring to the Brigade rally of Congress, Left parties and Indian Secular Front, Mukherjee said: 'Congress and CPI (M) will no longer be counted as secular parties. They established this historical incident (or accident) at the rally. We were also once proud that these two parties were not involved in communal politics. But, yesterday (at the Brigade rally), they maligned their characters. Today, we feel that BJP got its new friends who also practice communal politics."

The leader also highlighted that more than 20. 13 lakh people received benefits under Khadya Sathi scheme from Duare Sarkar outreach camps. "The state government has so far distributed 22.44 lakh caste certificates from the outreach camps," he added.

"From the outreach camps, widow elderly pension was given to more than 15 lakh beneficiaries while more than 11.25 lakh people received benefits under Krishak Bandu scheme," he added.

Mukherjee further said from the outreach camps benefits under Kanyashree and Rupasree had been received by 3.65 lakh and 98, 876 girls. He maintained that 5.48 lakh people received benefits under Aikyashree scheme from the camps. He said more than 12. 12 lakh people enrolled themselves for the 100 days scheme at the camps.



