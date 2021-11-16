More than 8.48 crore doses cumulatively administered so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday administered 6,12,942 doses across the state taking the total doses applied so far to 8,48,92,275.



Nearly 6 crore first doses were administered across the state so far till Monday.

Around 2.43 crore people received second doses so far till Monday. Daily vaccinnations slightly dropped in the state in the past couple of days.

On Sunday the state had administered around 97,496 doses were administered while on Saturday, 3,72,301 doses were administered. On Friday, around 5 lakh doses were administered in the state.

State Health department has set a target of conducting double doses on maximum number of people within this year.

The department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive. Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The Health department has been allotting over 75 percent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts. Around 1,059 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Monday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 5,411 till Monday.