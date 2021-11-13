More than 8.37 cr doses cumulatively administered

kolkata: Bengal on Friday administered 4,99,832 doses across the state taking the total doses applied so far to 8,37,71,564.



On Thursday the state had administered around 3 lakh doses and around 5 lakh doses on last Wednesday.

On Tuesday state had administered around 7 lakh doses while on Monday, around 10 lakh doses were administered.

Around 5.95 crore first doses were administered while around 2.38 crore people received both the doses so far till Thursday.

State Health department has set a target of conducting double doses on maximum number of people within this year. The department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.The Health department has been allotting over 75 percent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts.

Around 2,490 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Thursday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 5,344 till Thursday.