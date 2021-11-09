More than 8.17 cr doses cumulatively administered

kolkata: Bengal on Monday administered 9,26,933 doses across the state taking the total doses applied so far to 8,17,88,396.



Around 5.83 crore first doses were administered while around 2.26 crore people received second doses so far. Nearly around 8-10 lakh people were being vaccinated everyday on an average basis across the state till last week.

Around 31.86 lakh doses have been administered in the past one week across the state. In the past one week the number of doses administered on the people dropped slightly due to Diwali and Kali Puja. It may be mentioned here that the state Health department on November 1, administered around 11 lakh doses as well and over 10 lakh doses on a number of occasions last week.

Health department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive. Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas. The Health department has been allotting over 75 percent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts.