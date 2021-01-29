More than 80L interactions at 'Didi K Bolo' initiative in 500 days

Kolkata: With at least 28 lakh people reaching out to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee directly with their suggestions and grievances through "Didi K Bolo" public outreach campaign in the past 500 days, the Bengal government implemented 6th Pay Commission and launched a series of new schemes including Pathashree Aviyan, Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan based on the feedback.



Sharing the success of her initiative "Didi K Bolo" on completion of its 500 days on Thursday, Banerjee tweeted: "I'm pleased at the completion of 500 Days of my initiative 'Didi Ke Bolo'. Over this course, 28 Lakh people reached out to the helpline 91370 91370 with more than 80 Lakh interactions taking place. I thank each one of you for your support & response. #500DaysOfDidiKeBolo."

Stating how the suggestions helped in reaching out to people in providing them benefits under state-run schemes, Banerjee further stated in her tweet: "Through feedback received on @DidiKeBolo, GoWB implemented the 6th Pay Commission, expanded Samajik Suraksha Yojana & started programmes like Pathashree, Duare Sarkar, Paray Samadhan, Jai Johar, Sneher Paras, Prochesta Prakalpa, Taposili Bandhu and many others."

Banerjee had launched "Didi K Bolo" on July 29 in 2019 and it was the second major public outreach programme initiated by Banerjee followed by the "Jan Sanjog Yatra" which she announced during the Martyrs' Day Rally at Esplanade on July 21 in 2019 itself.

Besides the helpline number, there is also provision of digital access to Didi through www.didikebolo.com.

Since its launch, workers and supporters of the party were found putting in t-shirts and caps with "Didi K Bolo" caption to popularise the initiative. Even key chains, batches, umbrellas and pens with the same caption were distributed by party leaders all across the state.

Based on the feedback, the financial assistance under Samajik Suraksha Yojana is provided to nearly 1 crore people involved in unorganised sector. Similarly, the Mamata Banerjee government has launched Pathashree Aviyan for reconstruction of around 16,000 rural roads. At the same time the programme to take the government to people's doorsteps through Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan were also take up. Duare Sarkar again becomes a immensely popular and successful programme with at least 2.5 crore people visiting the camps and requests of 78 percent of the applicants have already been addressed.