More than 8 cr doses administered in state so far

KOLKATA: Bengal on Wednesday administered around 4,98,170 doses, taking the cumulative doses to 8,01,07,861 so far till Wednesday.



State Health department on Monday administered around 11 lakh doses as well and over 10 lakh on last Saturday.

Around 5.75 crore first doses were administered while around 2.21 crore people received second doses so far.

Nearly around 8-10 lakh people are being vaccinated everyday on an average basis across the state.State government has already given enough stress on the vaccinnation drive so that maximum number of get double doses within a short span of time.

Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.