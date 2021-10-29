More than 7L doses administered in a day

kolkata: Bengal on Thursday administered around 7,87,251 doses taking the cumulative doses to 7,53,87,171 so far till Thursday.



Around 5.40 crore first doses were administered while around 2.06 crore people received second doses so far.

State Health department has accelerated the pace of vaccinnation drive with nearly around 8-10 lakh people being vaccinated everyday on an average basis.

The number of vaccination had slightly dropped during the puja days.

State Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive in their respective areas.

They have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this

year.

Around 3,206 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Thursday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 4,920 till Thursday.