More than 700 prosecuted daily for not wearing masks in city since September 1

kolkata: The increasing tendency of not wearing masks among citizens is evident as the Kolkata Police has prosecuted about 700 people daily for such violations since September 1.



The average figure of prosecution was 221 during the month of August.

However, the average figure of prosecution for not wearing masks till Saturday is 733.

Till 12 pm on Sunday, 311 people have been prosecuted for not wearing masks.

According to police, despite repeated attempts by the state government and police to make people aware about the consequences and prevention of the pandemic, a large number of people are still not following the Covid protocols.

On an average daily, more than 700 people are being prosecuted for not wearing masks and around 300 people are either being arrested or prosecuted for not following Covid protocols across the city.

As per the data of Kolkata Police, the figure of prosecution for not wearing masks was around 200 each day till August 27.

The same started increasing from August 28.

The figure jumped drastically on August 31 with 733 people being prosecuted for not wearing masks.

Large number of people who took the vaccine refused to wear mask as they think that they would not get the infection.

According to police officials, though they are prosecuting the Covid protocol violators, people are seen unaware of the consequences not only legally but also about getting affected by the virus.

It may be mentioned that the third wave of the Covid virus is expected to hit before the festive season begins. Already, the number of Covid patients has started rising in the city as well as in a few districts. Experts have warned against the possible third wave.