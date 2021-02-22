More than 7 lakh get the jab so far in state

KOLKATA: Bengal government has so far conducted over 7 lakh vaccinations across the state. Though, the Health department was unable to achieve its target of vaccinations due to the technical glitches in the CoWIN app that had been developed by the Centre to conduct the inoculation drive.



The app continues to show the glitches even on the 29 day of the inoculation drive in the state. Along with Covishield, Bengal has also been administering Covaxin among the health workers. Initially, the health workers were little skeptical to receive the Covaxin as they were required to sign a consent letter. The process of administering Covaxin was started a little late. The Health department has so far applied nearly 32,000 Covaxin among the people.

Covid vaccination was performed at 640 sites across the State on Saturday. Around 31,747 persons were vaccinated on Saturday against the target of around 60,941 (52 per cent). Out of this, about 4,954 were vaccinated with Covaxine on Saturday. According to the Health department, a total 8,775 people received the second dose of vaccination on Saturday. Apart from the health workers, the front line Covid workers are now being administered Covid vaccine. Initially, the Health department has set a target of vaccinating over 6.5 lakh health workers in the state who have been working in different health establishments both private and government. After the vaccination process was started for the health workers, the State government also prepared a comprehensive list of all the front line workers and the vaccination of those was also started within a short gap.

The State Health department is hopeful to further accelerate the vaccination process soon with the mobilization of more workers into the vaccination process. They are facing challenges as the CoWIN app is not properly functioning. As a result, the entire system gets difficult as the workers involved in the process of vaccination need to manually fill up the forms.