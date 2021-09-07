More than 6L doses administered in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal on Monday administered 6,63,799 doses across the state and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,40,62,405 till Monday. State had administered over 2 lakh doses on Sunday. On Friday it had administered over 5 lakh doses.



As per Health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.11crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.23crore so far. As many as 2,776 common vaccination centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 3,652 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has performed the highest number of doses in August. State had successfully conducted over 5 lakh daily vaccinations over a span of one week in a row. Few days ago, Bengal managed to conduct 12 lakh doses in a single setting an example for other states. Bengal has managed to administer a higher number of second doses to the people compared to many other states. Health department has managed to scale up the vaccination drive in August as it received comparatively more doses. Bengal is among the states which have managed to extract extra doses from each vial and therefore been able to do maximum utilisation of doses. The percentage of vaccine wastage in Bengal remains at -7.