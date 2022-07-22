More than 62 lakh booster doses given in state so far

kolkata: Bengal has so far administered 62,34,384 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Thursday. At least 7,27,98,607 people received the first dose so far while 6,41,27,594 people received two doses of Covid vaccine.



Around 3,57,103 doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours.

State government has around 20 lakh Covishield, 23 lakh Covaxin and 10 lakh CoBevax in its stock. Malda has around 1 lakh Covishield in stock, North 24-Parganas 95,000, Kolkata over 70,000, South 24-Parganas around 50,000. North 24-Parganas has around 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin in its stock while Kolkata has 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin. Hooghly and Murshidabad have around 1 lakh doses in hand. Kolkata has around 20,000 CorBevax while North 24-Parganas has 15,000, South 24-Parganas 95,000.

State Health department has laid emphasis on elderly booster vaccination as they are more susceptible to infection. Incidentally, the state government has set a target of completing booster vaccinations among around 4.85 crore people of Bengal by the end of September.

The state Health department has already directed the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in the districts to conduct 5.50 to 6 lakh booster vaccinations everyday in their respective districts. State Health department has directed various districts that see higher Covid infection rate to ensure that 100 per cent coverage is achieved when it comes to elderly booster doses.

State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam during a recent meeting laid emphasis on administering booster doses senior citizens go for booster doses. DMs have been asked to conduct awareness campaigns.