More than 59 lakh booster doses administered so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far administered over 59 lakh booster doses cumulatively on the people till Wednesday. Around 7,27,89,697 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,40,98,866 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.



Around 5 lakh doses have been administered across the state in the past 24 hours. State health department has laid emphasis on elderly booster vaccination as they are more susceptible to infection. State health department has directed various districts that see higher Covid infection rate to ensure that 100 per cent coverage is achieved when it comes to elderly booster doses. Senior citizens with comorbidities are mostly getting infected with Covid and they are often turning critical, say health department data.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of completing booster vaccinations among around 4.85 crore people of Bengal by the end of September. The state health department has already directed the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in the districts to conduct 5.50 to 6 lakh booster vaccinations everyday in their respective districts. Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam during a recent meeting said that emphasis should be given to ensure that all senior citizens go for booster doses. DMs have been asked to conduct awareness campaigns.