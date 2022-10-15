More than 530 dengue cases detected across state last week

KOLKATA: With more than 530 cases being detected across the state in the past one week, State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam on Friday held a review meeting with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts and the representatives from various civic bodies.



The Health Secretary asked the CMoHs that there should not be any negligence by any hospital while handling dengue patients. All the hospitals have to work with a human face, he added. In case of dengue death, it may be looked into to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of hospital. Unnecessary referral of dengue patients would not be allowed, Health officials clarified.

State Health department on Friday asked the district health officials to ensure that the hospitals properly assess the health conditions of dengue patients and admit the patients if they genuinely require hospitalisation. The hospitals should not refer any dengue patients without genuine reasons. The department also suggested that patients could undergo treatment at their houses, if the health condition permits.

Senior Health officials examined a dengue survey report taking a stock of the situation in various districts. A dengue survey report will be sent to the Chief Secretary as well. With the dengue spike continuing in various pockets of Bengal, the state Health department has formed expert teams, which have started a survey in various hospitals. The teams will also examine the dengue deaths in the state and if there was any delay in hospital admission.

Incidentally, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had cancelled the leave of its Health department employees for Diwali. Mayor Firhad Hakim has given instructions to increase the number of staff in the fever centres run by KMC as they had already seen a rise in the influx of fever patients after Durga Puja. Around 28 people have died of dengue this year so far across the state. Following the directives of the Health department, public health experts have started visiting various hospitals to take stock of the situation. The teams are examining if the hospitals are following the standard protocols laid down by the state Health department while treating a dengue patient.

All Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the affected districts are sharing data related to each dengue patient with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis.

The district officials have already been asked to submit data relating to how many patients are admitted to hospitals and their health conditions on a daily basis. Senior Health officials are holding meetings with the superintendents of various medical colleges and hospitals regarding the dengue situation from time to time chalking out plans as to how to combat the situation.