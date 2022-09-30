More than 50K to be given 'prasad' everyday at Belur Math on Puja

kolkata: Elaborate arrangements have been made so that people can visit Belur Math smoothly during the Durga Puja. After two years of pandemic, visitors will be allowed inside the Math premises this year and it is expected that around 10 lakh people will visit the Math during the Puja.



Meetings were held between the Ramakrishna Math and Mission authorities and Howrah district administration, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Fire and Emergency Services department among others.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation will ply additional buses and launches to ferry the visitors to the Math. Arrangements have been made to give prasad to over 50,000 people per day.

There will be huge gathering of devotees to see Kumari Puja on October 3 on the day of Mahasthami between 9 am and 9.50 am.

Doordarshan Kendra Kolkata will telecast the Puja at Belur math on all four days. On October 1, it will telecast Bodhan, Amantran and Adhivas from 7.15 pm to 8 pm.

On the day of Saptami on October 2, it will telecast Nabapatrika Snan, Saptami Puja and Sandhya Arati at 5.30 am to 8.30 am, 9 am to 9.30 am and 6.30 pm to 7 pm.

On Mahasthami, it will telecast mahasthami Puja at 5.30 am to 8.30 am, Kumai Puja, 9 am to 9.50 am and Sandhi Puja at 4.14 pm to 5.02 pm and Sandhya Arati from 6.30 pm to 7 pm.

On October 4, mahanavami Puja will be telecast from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm and Mahanavami Homa from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. On October 5, Dashi Puja and Darpan Visarjan 6.30 am to 8.30 am and immersion at 6.45 pm to 7.45 pm. Swami Vivekananda had started the Puja at Belur Math in 1901. He also started the Kumari Puja and himself had worshipped a Kumari.