More than 50 swine flu cases reported in Bengal so far

KOLKATA: More than 50 swine flu cases have been reported in the state so far. Many patients are undergoing treatment at city hospitals with swine flu. According to doctors, many of the swine flu patients in Kolkata are also infected with Covid.



Experts have warned that if a patient is found with suspected symptoms, he/she should be immediately admitted to a hospital. The symptoms of swine flu in people are similar to the symptoms of seasonal flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, aches, headaches and fatigue.

In the wake of Tomato flu cases being reported in some states, the city doctors have warned that if blisters appear in any part of the bodies of children and if the blisters look red like a tomato, the patients must be admitted to the hospital. No such cases have been confirmed in the state so far. There has however been a spurt of influenza-like symptoms among the people in the past few weeks with the fluctuating weather contributing towards infection as a catalyst, warned the city doctors.

Health experts are worried as people are getting infected with a combination of seasonal viruses, influenza A, dengue, malaria and swine flu. Many children are complaining about high fever and undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Doctors have said that tomato fever is believed to be a variation of the Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). It is caused by enteroviruses. In case of tomato fever, tomato-like red blisters appear in the body. Some studies say that tomato fever could be an after effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

"Tomato fever is highly contagious and can spread faster among kids. The symptoms of tomato fever which are commonly found in children are high fever, rashes, pain in joints, red and painful blisters which enlarge to the size of a tomato, skin irritation, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration," said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist.