More than 400 BJP workers join TMC in Murshidabad

Kolkata: More than 400 BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress at a function at Murshidabad on Sunday



afternoon.

The workers who are residents of Rezinagar Assembly constituency area joined the TMC in presence of Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, MLA, Rezinagar Assembly seat, Arit Mazumdar, district coordinator and Abu Sahid, Trinamool Beldanga block secretary.

The leaders handed over the party flags to the new entrants. Those who joined TMC said they would like to take part in the development work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Till date around 10,000 BJP workers have joined Trinamool from various districts that include north and south 24 -Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman among others.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee while addressing the Martyr's Day rally on July 21 had urged workers and leaders from all the political party to join Trinamool if they wanted sincerely for the masses.

Trinamool Congress has taken a mssive drive to rope in youths from across the

state.

More than 6 lakh youths have registered themselves under the initiative Banglar Yubo Shakti taken up by abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Youth Congress president. Another 4 lakhs youths have joined the party under the Youth in Politics.

Mamata Banerjee has announced the names of the Trinamool Youth district presidents and it was decided that those above 40 years will not be kept in the various committees of TMYC.