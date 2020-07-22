More than 350 BJP, Left & Cong workers join TMC

Kolkata: More than 350 people joined Trinamool Congress leaving BJP and CPI(M) in different parts of the state in the run up to the Martyrs' Day programme. The joining has taken place both in north and south Bengal.



As many as 10 CPI(M) workers have joined Trinamool Congress at Sagar Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas on Monday during the Martyrs' Day programmes at all booths. Trinamool Congress MLA from the constituency Bankim Hazra said: "Giant screen was set up at the block level while programmes to give floral tribute to Martyrs' column were organised at every block.

Around 10 CPI(M) workers have joined our party after the programme at Dhaspara."

Around 300 people joined TMC at South Gangadharpur Gram Panchayat at Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas on Friday during a preparatory meeting for the virtual rally of Martyrs' Day. They joined the party leaving BJP, CPI(M) and Congress. Samir Jana, Trinamool Congress MLA from Patharpratima Assembly constituency, said: "They have joined our party to be a part of the development works carried out by our Chief Minister Mamara Banerjee. They have actually realised that it is the government of Trinamool Congress only that ensured an overall development of the state."

Similarly in north Bengal, around 14 people have joined the party leaving BJP.

Ten of them joined the party on Monday at Panishala while the party's flag was handed over to four others at Deucharai in Natabari Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar. The MLA from the Assembly constituency, Rabindranath Ghosh, who is also the North bengal Development minister, said: "Joining of 70 more BJP workers to Trinamool Congress is going to take place soon. It will be at Deucharai itself."