More than 3.38cr doses cumulatively administered

kolkata: Around 3,38,278 doses were administered across the state on Tuesday.



Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,49,20,004 doses till Tuesday.

On Monday, around 3.5 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 90,08,882 doses have been administered so far.

The department has already prioritized the administration of second doses of vaccine due to the short supply.Despite short supply of vaccinne, Bengal has crossed 4 lakh daily vaccination figures fourth time. State health department has been able to utilize each vial without any wastage.

State health department has the capacity to conduct around 7 lakh Covid doses every day but due to inadequate supply of doses the health department has not been able to perform to it's full potential.

State had set a target to perform at least 5 lakh doses per day. But the department is yet to achieve that mark due to inadequate supply. Even the state has only received around 1/3 of the total scheduled doses that the state was supposed to receive in August. Bengal has been able to utilize extra doses from each vial taking the wastage rate to negative figure.