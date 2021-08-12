More than 3.30 cr doses cumulatively administered

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,30,26,184 doses so far till Wednesday out of which 2,81,676 doses were applied in the past 24 hours.



On Tuesday, around 3.4 lakh doses were administered across the state.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 77,90,987 doses have been administered so far.

Despite the challenges posed by the inadequate supply of Covid vaccine by the Centre, the state Health department has successfully completed vaccination for nearly 1 crore people.

The state Health department has been able to utilise each vial without any wastage.

Despite the slowdown in the second dose vaccination in August, the state managed to completely vaccinate the maximum number of people only next to Maharashtra.

Health department has now prioritised the administration of second dose of Covishield.

The trend of administering more second doses was first initiated in Bengal in April and it continued till the middle of May.

According to the sources, the trend of inoculation was reversed after May 15. Now, again the focus is on administering second dose.