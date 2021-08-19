More than 2.59L jabs given in a day

kolkata: The Bengal has managed to cumulatively administer over 3.52 crore doses so far till Wednesday despite inadequate supply from the Centre.



In the past 24 hours around 2,59,701 doses were administered across the state.

According to Health department, Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,52,22,348 doses till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, around 3.4 lakh doses had been administered. On Monday around 3.5 lakh doses were administered across Bengal.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 92,38,887 doses have been administered so far. The department has already prioritized the administration of second doses of vaccine due to the short supply.

It may also be mentioned here that Bengal has crossed 4 lakh daily vaccination figures fourth time so far. The wastage of doses in Bengal remains in minus figure as the state health department has been able to utilize 1-2 doses kept in the vial as extra. One or two doses are given in extra keeping in mind the wastage issue.

It has already been come up that Bengal has been receiving less number of doses from various other states whose populations are even lesser than Bengal.

The state Health department has set a target to conduct at least 5 lakh daily vaccination but it could not be possible due to short supply.